21 workers from Assam feared dead after dumper falls into gorge in Arunachal’s Anjaw

A catastrophic accident on the high-altitude Hayuliang–Chaglagam road near the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district has left 21 labourers from Assam feared dead after a dumper plunged into a steep gorge above 10,000 feet. The workers were travelling toward Chhat (Poraghar) in Tinsukia district when the vehicle skidded off the narrow mountain road and rolled down the slope.

Local authorities have confirmed that the terrain is extremely treacherous, making rescue operations both dangerous and slow. Deputy Commissioner Anjaw, Millo Kojin, confirmed that the NDRF team deployed at the site does not have the necessary equipment to retrieve 17 of the bodies, which are located deep within the gorge. Harsh weather, unstable ground, and the altitude have further complicated ongoing efforts.

The District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) is currently coordinating the response on the ground. Officials stated that coordination with the Assam Police will be required for further evaluation and formal identification of the bodies once retrieval operations progress.

A preliminary list of 19 deceased workers—all residents of Assam—has been documented, including Gudheswor Deep (23), Rahul Kumar (25), Somir Deep (22), Arjun Kumar (28), Pankaj Manki (20), Ajay Manki (30), Abjay Kumar (26), Abhoy Dhuria (24), Rohit Manki (20), Dhirendra Kumar (22), Ador Tanti (24), Dhiren Chariya (28), Rojoin Nag (21), Deep Gogala (28), Ramselok Buna (26), Samaron Nag (26), Binay Kumar (26), Karan Kumar (26), and Junash Munda (20). All were working as labourers engaged in road and construction activities in the border region.

Rescue teams remain at the location, but officials warn that retrieval may take significant time due to the depth of the gorge and the absence of specialised equipment. The bodies, once recovered, will be transported to Tinsukia for identification and post-mortem examinations.

The incident has triggered widespread grief in the victims’ home villages across Assam, while state authorities are coordinating closely with the Anjaw district administration to support families and monitor the challenging rescue operation.