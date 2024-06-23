A youth was apprehended with brown sugar in the Gosaingaon sub-division on June 23.

Acting on a tip-off from the Shimultapu police station, law enforcement officials arrested Mafizul Ali, a 21-year-old drug peddler, and seized 15 containers of the illicit substance.

The raid resulted in the confiscation of 2.18 grams of brown sugar from the containers.

Mafizul Ali, who hails from Oxiguri village in the same sub-division, is the son of Abdul Motaleb.

Authorities revealed that Ali was actively involved in drug trafficking, moving from village to village to sell his contraband.

This arrest is part of a broader effort to curb drug trafficking in the region, with the police intensifying their operations based on community tips and intelligence.

