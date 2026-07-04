22 lakh Assam families benefit under PMAY-G; Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights housing milestone

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 4 highlighted the state's progress under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), stating that more than 22 lakh families have benefited from the flagship rural housing scheme over the past decade.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said Assam's journey towards achieving the vision of "Housing for All" has set new benchmarks under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said nearly Rs 27,730 crore has been disbursed under PMAY-G over the last ten years, helping lakhs of rural families fulfil their dream of owning a permanent house.

Sarma further noted that Assam ranks second in the country in the release of funds under PMAY-G, reflecting the state's strong implementation of the centrally sponsored housing scheme.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to rural development, the Chief Minister said the scheme continues to ensure that every eligible family in rural Assam has access to safe, secure and dignified housing while improving the overall quality of life across the state.