22 Northeast institutions sign historic India–Japan Academic Consortium led by IIT Guwahati

In a major step towards strengthening international academic collaboration, 22 premier institutions from Northeast India have signed a historic Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish the Northeast India–Japan International Academic and Research Consortium.

The consortium brings together leading institutions including multiple National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), NERIST, AIIMS Guwahati, NERIWALM, Tezpur University, Gauhati University, Cotton University, and Assam Engineering College.

The initiative aligns with Japan’s strategic focus on Northeast India since 2022 under the MEXT Inter-University Exchange Project. The consortium aims to facilitate around 5,000 student exchanges in each direction over the next five years, significantly boosting academic mobility and cross-cultural learning.

IIT Guwahati will serve as the nodal institution on the Indian side, while Gifu University will coordinate from Japan. The LoI was signed during the Japan–NER Academia-Industry Cooperation Symposium 2026, jointly organised by the two institutions.

The collaboration is expected to open new avenues for multilateral engagement in science, technology, and medicine, while also fostering innovation and research partnerships across borders.

“This marks a new beginning, as institutions across states unite to form a unique consortium that brings together engineers, medical professionals, scientists, and policymakers,” said Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati.

The initiative is being seen as a significant milestone in enhancing Northeast India’s global academic footprint and strengthening India–Japan ties in higher education and research.