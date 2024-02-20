A 22-year-old youth from Assam, Anant Bora, has gone missing in Tamil Nadu, leaving his parents worried. Anant, a resident of Gaurisagar in Assam's Sivasagar district, reportedly boarded a Tamil Nadu-bound train on February 13 and has been untraceable since.

Concerned about their son's well-being, Anant's parents lodged a missing complaint at the Gaurisagar police station after their attempts to contact him proved futile. Authorities are now in touch with the family, and efforts are underway to locate the missing youth.

This incident follows a similar case earlier this month, where a man named Debojit Das from Digboi in Tinsukia district went missing in Hunli, Arunachal Pradesh. Debojit had been part of a team supervising the sound system for the Reh Festival and, after the event, found himself stranded due to heavy rainfall and snowfall.

In the case of Debojit Das, his supervisor discovered his disappearance from the "Old Hotel 65KM" in Hunli on February 4. Despite filing a missing case at the Roing police station in Arunachal Pradesh, there have been no solid leads or progress in locating him.

Both cases highlight the challenges and concerns surrounding the disappearances of individuals, prompting authorities and communities to intensify efforts in finding and ensuring the safety of the missing individuals.