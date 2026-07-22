228.5 km of Assam-Bangladesh border fenced, 39 km still uncovered due to riverine, BGB hurdles: Government

The Assam Government on Wednesday, July 22 informed the State Assembly that 228.541 kilometres of the 267.5-km-long India-Bangladesh international border in the state has been secured with barbed wire fencing, while the remaining 38.959 km continues to remain unfenced owing to challenging riverine terrain and objections raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Replying to an unstarred question by MLA Baby Begum, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said the Assam-Bangladesh border extends across the districts of Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Cachar and Sribhumi.

The minister said that of the unfenced stretch, 34.609 km falls in the riverine areas of Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts, where geographical conditions make the construction of barbed wire fencing difficult. The remaining 4.35 km, located along the Kushiyara River in Sribhumi district, has not been fenced due to objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh, as Indian habitations exist along the border in that area.

Bora informed the House that the responsibility for fencing and sealing the remaining portions of the international border rests with the Central Government under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said that to strengthen security in vulnerable stretches where physical fencing is not feasible, the Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) and established boat observation posts. The BSF is also maintaining round-the-clock surveillance through observation posts, vehicle and motorboat patrols, CCTV cameras, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and Water Wing operations.

The minister further stated that BSF personnel continue to conduct regular patrolling along the 4.35-km unfenced stretch on the Kushiyara River in Sribhumi district to ensure effective border security.

Responding to a query on whether the Assam Government would urge the Centre to ensure 100 per cent fencing along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam and other border states, Bora said the matter is under consideration, while reiterating that border fencing falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.