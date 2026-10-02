23-year-old dies in Assam road crash, uncle suffers fatal heart attack on hearing news

A 23-year-old man died in a road accident in Assam’s Cachar district on the night of October 1, while his paternal uncle died of a heart attack shortly after learning about his nephew’s death.

The accident took place around 8 pm in the Narsinghpur area along National Highway 306, which connects Silchar with Aizawl. The collision involved a car and a motorcycle.

The deceased, identified as Pritam Nath of Sundari Part II in Sonai, sustained serious injuries in the crash. Locals rescued him and rushed him to Silchar Medical College Hospital in an ambulance. Doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to reports.

The news proved fatal for his family as well. Pritam’s paternal uncle, around 65-year-old Bimal Nath, reportedly suffered a heart attack after being informed of the death. Family members rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deaths of the two family members on the same night left Sundari Part II in mourning.

Local residents said the Narsinghpur stretch of NH-306 has become accident-prone due to potholes and incomplete road construction. They alleged that Pritam may have lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to avoid a pothole. However, the exact circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be established.

Police from Dholai police station reached the accident site after receiving the information and began an investigation. The damaged vehicles involved in the crash have been taken into custody.

Residents have urged the authorities to repair the damaged stretch of the highway and complete the pending construction work to prevent further accidents.