24 hrs ago Hridoy Saikia appointed, now Prof. Chandan Goswami becomes Tezpur Univ Registrar In-Charge

Just a day after Hridoy Saikia, Joint Registrar, was appointed as the Registrar In-Charge of Tezpur University following the resignation of Prof. Pritam Deb, the university has now assigned Prof. Chandan Goswami of the Department of Business Administration to the same position.

The order, issued under the authority of Vice-Chancellor i/c Prof. Shambhunath Singh on 15 October 2025, entrusts Prof. Goswami with the duties and responsibilities of the Registrar In-Charge with immediate effect and until further notice.

Hridoy Saikia, who was transferred from the office of the Controller of Examinations, had briefly held the position to ensure continuity in administrative functions. The appointments reflect the university’s efforts to maintain smooth governance during transitions at the Registrar’s office.