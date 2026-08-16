24 para athletes from Assam's Nagaon leave for State Para Sports Meet in Guwahati

A team of 24 talented para athletes from Nagaon district left for Guwahati on August 16 to participate in the 6th All Assam Para Sports Meet 2026, scheduled to be held on August 17 and 18.

The athletes were selected through the district-level selection camp held at Nurul Amin Stadium, Nagaon, on June 28. The selected players will represent Nagaon at the state-level competition to be held at Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium in Sarusajai, Guwahati.

Carrying dreams of excelling at the state level, the athletes departed for Guwahati with the aim of showcasing their talent and bringing laurels to Nagaon.

The team is accompanied by group supervisors Bonkima Chakraborty, Ajay Sharma, Pratyush Pratim Bora, Rishav Jajodia, Aniruddha Kurmi, Rudra Bora and Sumit Sharma.

The participation of the Nagaon contingent is expected to provide the athletes with an important platform to demonstrate their sporting abilities and compete alongside para athletes from across Assam.