A 24-year-old man died after being allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon in broad daylight at Maijan in Assam's Dibrugarh district on November 10.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Bedia, a resident of Maijan North Line.

According to preliminary information, a 30-year-old man identified as Santosh Bhuyan allegedly attacked Aman with a sharp axe during the daytime, leaving him critically injured.

He was immediately rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Police arrested the accused, Santosh Bhuyan, shortly after the incident.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the attack and the circumstances leading to the killing.

