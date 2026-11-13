As part of efforts to revive a critically endangered freshwater species, 240 Black Softshell Turtle hatchlings were released into Roumari Beel, a protected wetland in Assam’s Biswanath district, Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on November 13.

The hatchlings, locally known as Bormuria Kaso, were released earlier this month under a collaborative conservation initiative involving the Biswanath Wildlife Division, Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and the Wildlife Survival Alliance Foundation India (WSAFI), the minister said in a social media post.

The Black Softshell Turtle (Nilssonia nigricans), once considered extinct in the wild, has survived in Assam largely through captive breeding programmes and traditional conservation efforts at temple ponds, including those associated with the Hayagriva Madhava Temple and Nagshankar Temple.

Baruah said these faith-based conservation practices had played a significant role in keeping the species alive and creating opportunities for its recovery.

The latest release is part of a multi-year recovery and rewilding programme. More than 300 hatchlings have emerged across project sites in Assam and Tripura during the current season, reflecting ongoing efforts to rebuild the turtle population.

Describing the release as an example of the importance of conservation partnerships, Baruah said government wildlife authorities, conservation organisations and local communities could work together to protect species facing the threat of disappearing from their natural habitats.

He said Roumari Beel offered the hatchlings an opportunity to establish themselves in a protected wetland ecosystem, adding that continued habitat protection, monitoring and community participation would be crucial to their survival.

"Every hatchling released represents hope for the future of this remarkable species," the minister said, emphasising the importance of combining scientific conservation with traditional wildlife protection practices.