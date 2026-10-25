Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 25 people allegedly attempting to enter India illegally along the international border and sent them back to their place of origin, according to a statement shared by Assam Police.

The incident took place on the night of October 24, with the police describing the operation as part of ongoing efforts to prevent unauthorised crossings along the border.

In a post on X, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the 25 people were apprehended while allegedly attempting to cross into India.

The operation comes amid continued border surveillance by security agencies to prevent illegal crossings. Assam Police and the BSF coordinate on border security, with the BSF primarily responsible for guarding India's international borders and state police assisting in maintaining security within their jurisdiction.