Assam is targeting 30,000 hectares for makhana (fox nut) cultivation across the state, with the government planning to introduce the crop in 30 per cent of fisheries managed by the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation (AFDC) as part of a pilot project to boost rural incomes.

Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika announced the initiative on Friday while chairing a joint meeting with lessees of natural water bodies, or beels, at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati. The meeting was organised in collaboration with the Fisheries Department to explore crop integration and improve livelihoods in rural areas.

Hazarika said experimental makhana cultivation was already underway in seven to eight beels and stressed the need to expand it to other water bodies to supplement the earnings of traditional fishing communities.

The pilot project will initially cover 30 per cent of the 186 fisheries managed by the AFDC, he said, urging lessees to clear water hyacinth from the beels to create suitable conditions for both fish farming and makhana cultivation.

The minister said a 25-bigha beel could generate annual revenue of up to Rs 25 lakh through makhana cultivation, highlighting the crop's potential as an additional source of income for fishing communities.

He assured government support, including specialised training, for interested farmers and urged officials to create awareness among fishing communities about the economic opportunities offered by the crop.

Hazarika said the Agriculture Department's target of bringing 30,000 hectares under makhana cultivation would require close coordination with the Fisheries Department.

Describing makhana as an emerging global superfood with growing demand in Western markets, he said diversification of agricultural activities was important for long-term sustainability.

The minister also stressed the need for regular stocking of fish fingerlings in the beels to maintain fish production and protect the livelihoods of traditional fishing communities.

He said the Water Resources Department had also been tasked with protecting and preserving the state's natural water bodies.

The meeting was attended by Fisheries Minister Nilima Devi, AFDC Chairman Gurujyoti Das and senior officials of the Agriculture and Fisheries departments.