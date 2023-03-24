In a significant development to create an enabling startup ecosystem and build vibrancy in the biotech and life science-based startup ecosystem in the Northeast region, 25 biotech and life science-based startups from the region will be getting a grant of up to Rs 50 lakh each. The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) of the Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India rolled out a special call on Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG) exclusively for the Northeast region of India.

The grant is being implemented by BIRAC Regional Centre-BRTC established at KIIT Technology Business Incubator, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. The CEO of KIIT-TBI, Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, disclosed that the special call has attracted 185 applications from the Northeast region. Out of which, 75 innovative startups of the region pitched to the Jury panel consisting of experts from academia, research organizations, industries, and investors across India. From these, 25 innovative startups will be selected for the grant, he added.

Dr Suar also announced that the 25 innovative startups that will be receiving the grants will likely be announced in the first week of April. This move will provide a boost to the startup ecosystem in the region and help them flourish.

In a related development, a sensitization program was held at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Manipur to focus on the G20 program, Digital Innovation Alliance, launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), Government of India. The Meity launched the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) to recognize and support innovators with digital solutions for various world economies.

Startups from G20 nations, along with nine guest countries, will participate in this global program. A total of 174 startups from around the world will be supported under this program at the Grand Summit in Bangalore in August 2023. The Program Director of Meity StartUp Hub, Omkar Nath Suprabhat Rath, said that the event is a roadshow for the mega summit and aims to attract and invite aspiring and budding potential startups in the field of digital technology. He added that the mega summit to be held in August will explore market connections among the G20 countries and nine other guest nations.