25 kg of cannabis seized on Brahmaputra Mail, GRP arrests Bihar man in Assam's Bongaigaon

The New Bongaigaon Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a large consignment of cannabis on January 18.

Acting on specific inputs, GRP personnel conducted a targeted operation aboard the Brahmaputra Mail Express, a long-distance train frequently used for inter-state travel. During the operation, the police seized approximately 25 kilograms of cannabis, suspected to have been transported for illegal distribution.

One individual was arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt. The accused has been identified as Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was taken into custody at the spot and later handed over for further legal procedures.

Officials said the seizure marks a significant success in curbing narcotics trafficking via railway networks, which have increasingly come under the scanner of law enforcement agencies.

The New Bongaigaon GRP has registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify possible links to a larger inter-state drug racket.