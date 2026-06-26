25-year-old youth missing in Assam's Dhubri since June 13; mother files FIR

A 25-year-old youth has been missing from the Iron Jongla area of Assam's Dhubri district for nearly two weeks, prompting his distraught mother to file a First Information Report (FIR) with the police.

The missing युवक has been identified as Chan Mia, son of Saina Bewa, a daily-wage labourer and resident of Iron Jongla.

According to the family, Chan Mia went missing on June 13 after his mother left for work in Dhubri town, leaving him alone at home. When she returned in the evening, she found that her son had disappeared.

"I left him at home when I went for work in the morning. When I came back, he was gone. We have searched everywhere, but we still don't know where he is," Saina Bewa said.

Following his disappearance, family members and local residents launched an extensive search across nearby localities, transport hubs and relatives' homes, but no trace of the youth has been found.

With no leads emerging from the search, Saina Bewa lodged a written FIR at Dhubri Bazaar Police Station, seeking police intervention.

Police have registered the case and launched an investigation. Officials said they are trying to reconstruct Chan Mia's last known movements and have alerted neighbouring police stations as part of the search efforts.

Authorities have appealed to the public to share any information regarding the missing youth with Dhubri Police or the nearest police station.

