Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that the state has achieved a significant milestone with the induction of 2,551 highly-trained Commandos into the Assam Police. The Chief Minister shared this news on the microblogging site X, expressing pride in the state's relentless pursuit of enhanced security measures.

These elite personnel, who underwent rigorous training under the guidance of the Indian Army and Assam Police, are now equipped with cutting-edge skills to effectively tackle the modern challenges of policing. The recruitment process, overseen with transparency, aimed to bring the best and brightest into the fold of law enforcement.

Earlier in the day , Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the festivities marking the 60th year of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The event shone a spotlight on the crucial role played by SSB in safeguarding the Himalayan frontiers with Bhutan and Nepal, as well as its contribution to maintaining internal security.

Expressing his appreciation for SSB's dedication, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X, stating, "The Sashastra Seema Bal has played an important role in guarding our Himalayan frontiers with Bhutan & Nepal and also in maintaining internal security. Today, along with Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, I participated in the 60th year celebrations of SSB."