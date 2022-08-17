A total of 26 families in Assam’s Kalgachia are left homeless as the erosion of the Beki river has wiped out homes and agricultural land in Barpeta district.



After the flood, the erosion of the Beki river has created havoc among the residents of Kalgachia, forcing people to move into safer places.

The soil erosion caused by the swollen Beki river so far wiped out one Masjid and 26 houses.

The affected individuals are now living in a safer area, but they still have food and medical care shortages.



With requests falling on deaf ears, the locals are now protesting against the administration and local representatives. The erosion is about to affect the Haji Koifat Ali M.E school.



Residents have raised their voices against the authorities demanding quick action on the erosion as it is posing a threat to the people.