26 candidates file nominations for 5 Guwahati seats, set stage for multi-cornered poll battle

With the nomination process complete ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, the political battle for Guwahati has intensified, as 26 candidates across multiple parties have entered the fray for five key Assembly constituencies in the city. The high-profile contests, featuring top leaders, party heavyweights, and a surge of independent candidates, signal a fiercely competitive electoral showdown in Assam’s largest urban centre.

According to official data, nominations have been filed for the constituencies of Jalukbari, Guwahati Central, New Guwahati, Dispur, and Dimoria, each shaping up for multi-cornered contests that could significantly influence the overall electoral narrative in the state.

The 37-Jalukbari seat—a political stronghold, will witness Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The Congress has fielded Bidisha Neog, while Deepika Das will represent the Bhumi Adhikar Party (BAP), setting the stage for a triangular contest.

In the 36-Guwahati Central constituency, a crowded field has emerged with candidates from six political parties and one independent. BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta will face stiff competition from Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee Anurupa Dekaraja, BAP’s Prabin Jyoti Kalita, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate Abhijit Majumdar, and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) nominee Bipul Debnath. Independent candidate Achyut Kalita has also entered the contest, further intensifying the race.

The 35-New Guwahati constituency is set for a five-cornered fight. The BJP has nominated Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, while the Congress has fielded Santanu Borah. The AAP has put forward Aditya Gogoi, with the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) nominating Chinmoyee Bhuyan. Independent candidate Kushal Kumar Sharma completes the list of contenders.

In 33-Dispur, one of the most closely watched seats, a direct political clash is shaping up between Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami and former Congress stalwart-turned-BJP leader Pradyut Bordoloi. The AAP has fielded Ballav Patra, while independents Jayanta Kumar Das and Ayush Kumar Singh have also filed their nominations, adding further complexity to the contest.

Meanwhile, the 34-Dimoria constituency will see a contest between Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Dr Bhupen Das and Congress nominee Kishore Kumar Baruah. The race is further crowded by four independent candidates—Nitul Das, Bhaskarjyoti Saikia, Pratibha Das, and Kaberi Das—indicating a fragmented electoral battle.

With the nomination phase concluded, the scrutiny of papers is scheduled for March 24, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 26. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that polling in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes slated for May 4.