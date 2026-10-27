Police rescued 26 dogs from a private car during an operation in Bokolia Ghat in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, raising concerns over the possible mistreatment and unsafe transportation of animals.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 07 P 6725, was intercepted during the operation, and the dogs were rescued. The incident has drawn attention to animal welfare concerns, particularly the need to ensure that animals are transported safely and humanely.

Preliminary information has linked a person named Niranjan Rongpi to the incident. However, his alleged involvement has not yet been established. Details regarding where the dogs were being transported from and their intended destination also remain unclear.

Overcrowding and transportation in unsuitable conditions can cause distress, injury and other risks to animals. The circumstances surrounding the rescue will need to be examined to determine whether any provisions relating to animal cruelty or unlawful transportation were violated.

Further details regarding the condition of the rescued dogs, their intended destination and any action taken against those allegedly involved were not immediately available.