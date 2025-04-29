Assam authorities have arrested 27 individuals for allegedly supporting Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed.

Among those detained is Aminul Islam, an MLA from the opposition AIUDF, who faces sedition charges for his alleged remarks defending Pakistan’s role in the attack. Sarma updated the arrest figures via a post on X at 10:35 pm, stating, “27 Anti Nationals nabbed till now.”

Earlier on April 28, he had announced that 22 people were in custody.

The most recent arrests were made in Sribhumi and Kamrup districts. Sarma also warned that if necessary, the National Security Act (NSA) could be invoked against those arrested.

“There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations, and we must remain like that,” Sarma said while addressing the media.

The crackdown follows the terror attack at Baisaran near Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people dead.