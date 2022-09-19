The Howly Police on September 18 apprehended a drug peddler and seized a large quantity of brown sugar in Howly in the Barpeta district of Assam.

The police seized a container full of brown sugar as it raided Milan Bazar. A total of drugs weighed 27.36 grams was seized.

The arrested drug dealer has been identified as Lalsan Ali, a resident of Howly.

''The drug peddler was looking for a customer when he came to Milan Bazaar to sell drugs,'' said a local.

Besides this, Police have also seized an e-rickshaw and a mobile phone used by the drug dealer.

Watch Video: