27 grams of brown sugar seized in Assam’s Barpeta, one held
The police seized a container full of brown sugar as it raided Milan Bazar. A total of drugs weighed 27.36 grams was seized
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Brown Sugar seized in Barpeta
The Howly Police on September 18 apprehended a drug peddler and seized a large quantity of brown sugar in Howly in the Barpeta district of Assam.
The police seized a container full of brown sugar as it raided Milan Bazar. A total of drugs weighed 27.36 grams was seized.
The arrested drug dealer has been identified as Lalsan Ali, a resident of Howly.
''The drug peddler was looking for a customer when he came to Milan Bazaar to sell drugs,'' said a local.
Besides this, Police have also seized an e-rickshaw and a mobile phone used by the drug dealer.
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