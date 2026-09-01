27 kg cannabis, Rs 16 lakh cash seized in Assam's Baihata Chariali; two detained

Police seized 27 kg of cannabis and Rs 16 lakh in cash during an operation at Agdala village under Baihata Chariali.

According to the information available, the contraband and cash were recovered from the residence of a person identified as Gautam Sarma. Police also detained two persons in connection with the seizure.

The recovered cannabis and cash have been taken into custody, while an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and the purpose of the cash.

Further details regarding the identities of those detained and the circumstances surrounding the seizure are awaited.