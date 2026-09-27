2.7 kg of opium seized in Amingaon, Guwahati; two detained

In a major drug seizure, police recovered 2.7 kilograms of opium during an operation in Amingaon, on the outskirts of Guwahati. The contraband was allegedly being transported in a truck from Manipur to Lower Assam when the police intercepted the vehicle and carried out the seizure.

Two persons, identified as Mazarul Islam Laskar and Jeherul Islam Laskar, were detained in connection with the incident. Preliminary information suggests that the consignment was being transported from Manipur with the intended destination being areas in Lower Assam.

The seizure has once again brought attention to the alleged transportation of narcotic substances along interstate routes connecting Manipur and Assam.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the opium and the possible involvement of others in the operation.

Further details regarding the source of the consignment, its intended recipients and the next course of action against the detained individuals are awaited.