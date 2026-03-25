27 years of age, 30 years of politics: Assam's 2026 ballot has room for both

Ripun Bora has been in politics longer than Kunki Chowdhury has been alive.

That is not a metaphor. Bora first contested an assembly election in 1996, from Gohpur in Sonitpur district (now Biswanath, carved out in 2015), running on a Congress ticket. He lost that one. He won the next two. He went on to become a minister, an Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, a Rajya Sabha member, and one of the most recognisable and turbulent political figures in the state. Thirty years on, he is 70 years old, contesting from Barchalla, and still very much in the game.

Kunki Chowdhury is 27. She graduated from University College London with a Master's in Educational Leadership in 2025 — the same year Bora was busy navigating a CID notice after publicly defending a Congress colleague against the Chief Minister's allegations. She returned to Assam not with a corporate offer letter but a nomination form, contesting Guwahati Central on an Asom Jatiya Parishad ticket.

The contrast practically writes itself. It also happens to be the most interesting subplot of Assam's 2026 assembly elections.

On nomination day, March 23, Chowdhury did something that passed almost without comment but probably shouldn't have. While most candidates were doing what candidates do… roadshows, processions, the obligatory garland-and-crowd theatre; she skipped it. "I respect the guidelines laid down by the authorities and will comply fully," she said, filing her papers quietly at the DC office.

It was a small thing. But in Assam politics, where even a trip to the collector's office can be turned into a parade, small things are choices.

Her background gives her campaign an unusual texture: a BBA from Narsee Monjee, an MA from UCL, years of work with her family's non-profit for underprivileged communities, and field projects around Garbhanga Reserve Forest. No political lineage, no party family to fall back on. Her pitch to Guwahati Central — drainage, safety, public services, a new generation combining education and integrity — is less a manifesto than a résumé argument.

Whether the constituency buys it is another matter. She is up against BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta, a long-serving party functionary, in an urban seat where a disgruntled former five-time MLA is hovering in the background as a wildcard. Youth and credentials are a compelling offer. They are not always enough.

Bora, for his part, is not running on nostalgia. He recently called the Union Budget "anti-people," arguing it had no real measures for ordinary citizens. "This disappointing budget only focuses on how corporate groups can be benefited," he said — the language of a politician who has been making the same essential argument, in different registers, for three decades, and hasn't tired of it yet.

That persistence is either a virtue or a symptom, depending on your politics. What it isn't is indifference.

They are the poles of an election that also features, somewhere in between: Tanzil Hussain, 27, Congress's candidate from Samaguri and the son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, renominated after a bruising 2025 by-election defeat — making him, alongside Kunki Chowdhury, the youngest candidate in this field; Pabitra Rabha, 30, BJP's candidate from Goalpara West, who climbed every rung of the BJYM before earning his ticket; Rahul Chetry, 30, a tea-grower's son contesting for Raijor Dal from Margherita; Dr Gyanashree Bora, 34, a chemistry PhD who resigned a government professorship in February to contest from Mariani; Zubair Anam Mazumder, 34, Congress's architect-turned-youth leader in the newly-formed Algapur-Katlichera seat; Rupali Langthasa, 36, BJP's generational bet in Haflong; and Devid Phukan, 38, Congress's candidate from Tinsukia.

On the veteran side, the AGP has fielded Atul Bora, 65, from Bokakhat and Keshab Mahanta, 66, from Kaliabor, while Pradyut Bordoloi, 67 — a former Congress stalwart now with the BJP, is contesting from Dispur, as is AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, 70, from Binnakandi.

Assam has 6.28 lakh first-time voters in the 18–19 age bracket this election. They were in primary school during the last major agitation. They have never known Assam politics without Himanta Biswa Sarma at its centre. And on April 9, they will help decide whether 27 years old and a London master's is a credible argument for a seat in the assembly or whether the state still prefers its politicians the way it likes its rivers: old, deep, and impossible to contain.

The oldest candidate on the ballot is Rajen Gohain — 76, four-time MP, former Union Minister, one-time BJP state president, now contesting from Barhampur on an AJP ticket after resigning from the BJP in October 2025, calling it "the biggest enemy of the Assamese people." He is, improbably, in the same alliance as Kunki Chowdhury. Forty-eight years separate them. The ballot will not notice.

Counting begins May 4.