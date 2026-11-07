Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 7 said that 28 illegal migrants detected by Sribhumi Police had been expelled from the state.

Sharing the update on X, Sarma asserted that Assam would continue its drive against illegal infiltration with determination, stressing that there would be no compromise on border security or the identity of the state.

“Assam’s patience with illegal infiltration is over,” the Chief Minister wrote, adding that the government would continue the mission with unwavering determination.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his government's position on preventing illegal infiltration and safeguarding Assam’s borders.