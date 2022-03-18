Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed that there are over 28,000 posts lying empty in government-run educational institutes in Assam and among them, 21,344 posts are of teachers.

28,190 posts are lying vacant in institutes that extend from primary schools to universities.

The Assam education Minister said that the method to fill up the vacancies is underway.

While 10,000 posts of teachers are empty in upper and lower primary schools, 9360 posts are empty in high and higher secondary schools.

On the other hand, 730 teaching and 938 non-teaching posts are lying empty in engineering and polytechnic institutes of Assam.

Ranoj informed that colleges within the state have 935 opportunities for teachers and 979 for other staff.

He also said,319 teaching and 967 non-teaching posts are as of now vacant in universities of the state.

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