At least 29 tea workers were injured after a vehicle overturned at the Jutliting area of Domordolong Tea Estate, near Moran, early morning of November 1.

The accident occurred at around 6:35 am when the vehicle, bearing registration number AS 33 C 2864, reportedly lost control and overturned.

All the injured persons are workers of Domordolong Tea Estate. Following the accident, they were rushed to the estate hospital, where they received initial medical attention.

They were subsequently shifted to Tiloi Community Health Centre in Moran for further treatment using four ambulances, including one from the 108 emergency service, one belonging to the tea estate and two private ambulances.

The accident occurred in an area under the jurisdiction of Sepon Police Outpost, which falls under Moranhat Police Station.

The incident triggered concern in the locality. However, the situation at the accident site was reported to be normal later.