A total of 291 candidates will contest the elections to the Sonowal Kachari and Mising Autonomous Councils in Assam, scheduled to be held on November 30.

According to an official release issued on Tuesday, 35 candidates withdrew their nominations for the two council elections.

In the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections, 11 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 119 candidates in the fray. The district-wise breakup is as follows: Dibrugarh (50), Tinsukia (23), Dhemaji (13), Jorhat (12), Lakhimpur (10), Golaghat (7) and Sivasagar (4).

For the Mising Autonomous Council elections, 24 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 172 candidates in the contest.

The district-wise candidate count is Biswanath (6), Dhemaji (57), Dibrugarh (5), Golaghat (20), Jorhat (8), Lakhimpur (38), Majuli (22), Sivasagar (6), Sonitpur (4) and Tinsukia (6).

Both council elections will be held on November 30.