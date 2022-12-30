The 2nd annual training camp of the 7th Assam Battalion NCC Dhubri, which began on the premises of Bholanath College ground in Dhubri, is expected to continue for the next eight days.

On the second day of the training camp, Lt Col Rampal Dahiya of 7th Assam Battalion NCC Dhubri urged the trainees of the NCC to complete the 8-day training session through a healthy chain for the unity and progress of the country.

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Lt Col Rampal Dahiya of 7th Assam Battalion NCC Dhubri told reporters that through this training, cadet trainees will learn the discipline, instilling a sense of patriotism as well as firing guns along with the display of BSF weapons and will learn the mock drills from the fire brigade cadres.

As many as 500 cadres were invited, but due to some reason, only 409 cadet trainees from 16 colleges and 23 schools participated in the training camp which will conclude on January 5th 2023.