The 34th Zonal Karbi Youth Festival will be held at Rengbeng Karbi village in Kathiatoli, Assam’s Nagaon district, from October 18 to 20 with a focus on preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the Karbi community living outside Karbi Anglong district.

According to the organising committee, the three-day festival will feature cultural programmes, competitions and activities showcasing the community’s traditional art, language, attire, cuisine and sports.

The festival aims to preserve and popularise Karbi cultural practices among younger generations, particularly in areas outside Karbi Anglong, where organisers say several traditional practices face the risk of gradual decline.

Through the annual event, the organisers seek to create a platform for members of the community to celebrate their cultural identity and ensure that their traditions are documented, practised and passed on to future generations.

A series of cultural events and competitions will be organised throughout the festival, providing participants an opportunity to showcase their traditional practices and skills.

The organising committee has appealed to members of the Karbi community and people from all sections of society to attend the festival and support efforts to preserve and promote the community’s cultural heritage.