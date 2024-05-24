The forest department and police arrested three individuals over suspicion of their involvement in rhino poaching in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, on May 23.

Following a tip-off, the officials launched a joint operation in Golaghat and Jorhat districts, according to an official.

The coordinated operation was being carried out since May 21, as per a park official.

One person, identified as Amar Choudhury, also known as Harilal Choudhury, was intercepted from Jugal Ati village while en route to Bokakhat town on May 21.

Meanwhile, subsequent interrogation unveiled plans for a rendezvous to trade a rhino horn at Palashguri village in Golaghat district.

Consequently, a joint operation was also launched in the village, following which the officials arrested Gunakanta Doley, purportedly involved in the illicit rhino horn trade, on May 22.

The officials investigated and raided Choudhury’s residence which led to the discovery of six rounds of .303 live ammunition concealed in a bamboo bush in his backyard. Choudhury implicated Achinta Morang, also known as Empe Morang, as the mastermind of the group involved in the illegal trade of rhino horns.

Morang, who was held from Kareng Chapori in Jorhat district on May 23 revealed that he divulged possession of a .303 rifle and three rounds of ammunition intended for rhino hunting in Majuli, the official added.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) (Assam Amendment) Act, 2009.