A sense of alarm has gripped Bharali Chapari village in Jamugurihat following the mysterious disappearance of three teenage girls. The missing girls, identified as 14-year-old Asma Khatun, 14-year-old Maina Khatun, and 15-year-old Sorufa Khatun, have been missing since June 5.

The families of the girls reported that they left their homes on June 5 and have not returned since, prompting a frantic search by the villagers and authorities. An FIR has been lodged at the Jamuguri police station, with families and locals expressing deep concerns about their whereabouts.

The discovery of clothing belonging to one of the girls on the banks of a pond has heightened fears. Locals believe the girls may have fallen victim to human trafficking, suspecting an "evil circle" involved in selling young girls to the illegal sex trade.

The villagers have urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the disappearances and bring the girls back safely.

The incident has cast a shadow over Bharali Chapari village, with anxious parents and community members waiting for any news about the girls' fate. As the investigation continues, the entire area remains on edge, hoping for a resolution to this troubling mystery.