At least 30 people sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two passenger buses at Rampur, situated in Assam's Kamrup district on September 18. The collision involved a bus bearing the registration number AS-01LC-9478, which was traveling towards Guwahati, and another bus, AS-01KC-9799, heading to Goalpara.

According to local sources, the impact of the crash was severe, leaving many passengers shaken and injured. Both bus drivers sustained critical injuries in the accident, with their condition reported as grave by medical personnel.

Following the mishap, emergency responders and local residents rushed to the scene to aid the injured. The injured passengers were immediately transported to nearby hospitals in Mirza and Rampur, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.



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