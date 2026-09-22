300 rare Channa barca fish seized from bus in Assam's Bokakhat, five detained

Around 300 live Channa barca, a rare freshwater fish species locally known as Cheng Eli, were seized from a public bus in Assam's Bokakhat, officials said.

Acting on intelligence received from Bokakhat Police, personnel of the Bokakhat Forest Range under the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division intercepted the bus near Bokakhat and conducted a search.

Officials allegedly found around 300 live Channa barca being transported without valid permission or required documents.

Five people allegedly found in possession of the fish were apprehended and are being questioned.

Also known as the Barca snakehead, Channa barca is a rare freshwater fish native to the Brahmaputra basin. The species is sought after in the international ornamental fish trade, where individual specimens can fetch high prices.

The species is currently listed as Data Deficient on the IUCN Red List.

An offence report has been registered at the Bokakhat Range. The forest department is questioning the apprehended persons to determine the source of the fish, their intended destination and possible links to the ornamental fish trade.

Officials said the rescued fish have been kept in safe custody and will undergo veterinary examination.

The fish are expected to be released into a suitable natural habitat after obtaining necessary approval from the competent authority or court.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether more people were involved in the alleged illegal transportation and trade of the rare species.