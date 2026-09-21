30,000 Yaba tablets seized, two drug peddlers arrested in Assam's Badarpur

Badarpur Police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers and seized 30,000 Yaba tablets in a major anti-narcotics operation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dilwar Hussain and Abdul Shahid.

According to the police, the seized Yaba tablets have an estimated market value of around ₹5 crore. The recovery is being seen as a significant seizure in the ongoing crackdown on the illegal trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances in the area.

Police are questioning the two arrested persons to ascertain the source of the tablets, their intended destination and whether other individuals are involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.

Further investigation is underway to establish the full supply chain and determine the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the seized contraband.