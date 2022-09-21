A 31-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment on September 21 for raping an 11-year-old minor girl in Assam's Dhubri district.

The accused identified as Atul Biswas was found guilty under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 Lakh along with life imprisonment.

Talking to this correspondent the Special Public Prosecutor of the Court, Uttam Kumar Sarkar stated that the brief of the case is that on 02.09.2021, the mother of the victim girl lodged an FIR before the Officer-in-Charge of Tamarhat Police Station stating that on 31.08.2021, at about 5 p.m., when her minor daughter was playing, Biswas in a pre-planned manner conspired and called the girl to his house, enticed her and forcefully committed rape upon her against her wish and send her away with Rs 100 and with a packet of chips.

"The Victim came crying and divulged the entire incident in detail to the complainant. When the complainant along with a few other persons visited the house of the accused and enquired about the incident, the accused got furious and abused them and drove them away also threatened to kill them or commit rape upon the complainant if any case is lodged in connection with the incident", Sarkar added.

On the basis of the said ejahar, Tamarhat P.S. Case No. 208/2021 dated 02.09.2021 under Sections 376(AB)/294/506/509 IPC R/w Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012 was registered against Biswas and the matter was taken up for investigation.

Upon completion of an investigation, the Investigative Officer (IO) of the case Jayanta Kumar Das submitted Charge Sheet No. 171 of 2021 dated 29.11.2021 against the accused Atul Biswas under Section 376-AB, IPC r/w Section 6 of POCSO Act, 2012. Vide order dated 04.12.2021 and accordingly the case was registered as Special Case No. 156 of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, on her judgement order dated 21/09/2022 stated "In the instant case, the convict-accused has raped a young minor girl who was helpless, defenceless, vulnerable and easy prey. He has violated the very sanctity of the relationship between him and the victim who is his niece."

The judgement order further stated that she (the victim) must have undergone immense physical pain and agony when the offence was committed by a person who was not a stranger but who she held in utmost trust being her paternal uncle. Not only had the convict gone on to commit the ghastly, abominable, inhuman and barbaric act of rape, violating her person and giving her a lifelong trauma but the extent of barbarism committed by the convict-accused is also reflected in the fact that he put on music in order to muffle her voice and threatened her not to divulge the incident to anyone.

''Considering the nature of offence accused does not deserve for leniency of punishment. As such, I feel that the said convict deserves a chance to reflect upon the heinous act committed by him and reflect upon his action and remorse during custody and realize the dignity of human life,'' the judgement order stated.

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