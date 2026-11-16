Assam has witnessed a series of drug-related seizures in recent months, with law enforcement agencies continuing operations against the illegal drug trade across the state. Several cases involving the recovery of narcotic substances have come to light, highlighting the continued efforts to curb the circulation and transportation of drugs.

In the latest incident, approximately 315 grams of heroin were seized on November 15 from a motorcycle in Badarpur, Assam. The contraband was recovered from the two-wheeler during an operation.

The seizure adds to the growing number of drug-related cases being reported from different parts of the state. Authorities have been conducting operations to identify and apprehend those involved in the illegal trade.

Further details regarding the latest seizure, including possible arrests and the circumstances surrounding the operation, are awaited.