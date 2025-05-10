Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya conferred the prestigious Unit Citation award on 32 Assam Rifles at Raj Bhawan, Guwahati on May 9, in recognition of the battalion’s outstanding contributions to peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, and civic engagement in Dima Hasao district.

Operating in a high-intensity counter-insurgency environment, 32 Assam Rifles played a pivotal role during Operation Remal Rahat, launched to rescue and support locals affected by the devastating Cyclone Remal.

The unit also acted as first responders during the Umrangso coal mine rescue operation and the derailment of the Lokmanya Tilak Express at Dibalong, aiding in civilian evacuation and providing critical medical support.

Beyond security operations, the battalion has been actively involved in community development initiatives - organising youth engagement programs, offering scholarships to students from Dima Hasao for higher education, and conducting medical camps, blood donation drives, and emergency relief distributions.