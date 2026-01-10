32 public servants arrested on corruption charges in 2025: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 10, said that 32 public servants were arrested by the state’s vigilance and anti-corruption wing in 2025 on charges of graft, reiterating that his government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Sharing the details in a post on social media platform X, Sarma asserted that the state would not compromise on integrity in public service. “Seedhi Baat, No Bakwas (straight talk, no nonsense), Assam does not tolerate corruption,” the chief minister wrote.

Seedhi Baat, No Bakwas- Assam does not tolerate corruption.



In 2025, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM, made record interventions to ensure that corruption cannot raise its head.



Extensive traps were laid, officials caught red handed and 100% of cases were chargesheeted.



The message is CLEAR. pic.twitter.com/bnrz8fdQe8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 10, 2026



He said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption carried out 29 trap operations during the year, leading to the arrest of 32 public servants. According to Sarma, the operations marked record interventions by the vigilance department to ensure that corruption “cannot raise its head” in the state.

“Extensive traps were laid, officials were caught red-handed and 100 per cent of cases were chargesheeted. The message is clear,” he added.

The chief minister reaffirmed the state government’s firm stance against corruption, stating that strict action would continue against those found misusing their official positions.