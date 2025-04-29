34 "anti nationals" behind bars in Assam for defending Pakistan
Assam police have arrested 34 individuals accused of supporting Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. Among them is AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, facing sedition charges.
The Assam police has arrested seven more "traitors" for “defending Pakistan on Indian soil” following the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total to 34 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.
In a post on his X handle, CM Sarma said, "Total: 34 Anti Nationals put behind bars in Assam."
The police have arrested the accused from Cachar, Chirang, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and South Salmara districts, he said.
The arrested individuals have been identified as:
- Nasib Ahmed (Cachar)
- Ariful Ali (Chirang)
- Sachin Ahmed Mazumdar (Hailakandi)
- Mostak Rohim Ali (Kamrup)
- Md. Fulzar Hussain (Lakhimpur)
- Furkan Ali (Sonitpur)
- Shuzabul Islam (SSalmara)
#Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil- 20.00hrs | 29.04— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 29, 2025
1️⃣Nasib Ahmed: @cacharpolice
2️⃣Ariful Ali: @chirangpolice
3️⃣Sachin Ahmed Mazumdar: @HailakandiPolic
4️⃣Mostak Rohim Ali: @KamrupPolice
5️⃣Md. Fulzar Hussain: @lakhimpurpolice
6️⃣Furkan…
Earlier, the arrest toll stood at 27, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed.
Among those detained is Aminul Islam, an MLA from the opposition AIUDF, who faces sedition charges for his alleged remarks defending Pakistan’s role in the attack. Sarma updated the arrest figures via a post on X at 10:35 pm, stating, “27 Anti Nationals nabbed till now.”
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