The Assam police has arrested seven more "traitors" for “defending Pakistan on Indian soil” following the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total to 34 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

In a post on his X handle, CM Sarma said, "Total: 34 Anti Nationals put behind bars in Assam."

The police have arrested the accused from Cachar, Chirang, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and South Salmara districts, he said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Nasib Ahmed (Cachar) Ariful Ali (Chirang) Sachin Ahmed Mazumdar (Hailakandi) Mostak Rohim Ali (Kamrup) Md. Fulzar Hussain (Lakhimpur) Furkan Ali (Sonitpur) Shuzabul Islam (SSalmara)

Earlier, the arrest toll stood at 27, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed.

Among those detained is Aminul Islam, an MLA from the opposition AIUDF, who faces sedition charges for his alleged remarks defending Pakistan’s role in the attack. Sarma updated the arrest figures via a post on X at 10:35 pm, stating, “27 Anti Nationals nabbed till now.”