35 critically endangered vultures released into Kaziranga

35 captive-bred vultures were released into the wild from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC) at Rani in Kamrup district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on December 8.

The batch released into the sixth addition of Kaziranga National Park includes 30 White-rumped Vultures and 5 Slender-billed Vultures — both listed as critically endangered species.

Sharing the development on X, Sarma wrote, “Glad to announce the release of 30 White-rumped & 5 Slender-billed Vultures from VCBC, Rani into Kaziranga’s 6th Addition.”

He described the release as symbolic of the legendary Jatayu of the Ramayana, adding, “These guardians of our health return to the wild, marking a triumph of our dedicated conservation efforts.”

Officials noted that the release reflects years of sustained breeding and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reviving the vulture population, which had faced catastrophic decline due to poisoning and habitat loss. Conservationists believe that Kaziranga’s rich ecosystem offers favourable conditions for the vultures to adapt and thrive.

The release marks another step forward in restoring ecological balance, given vultures’ vital role in natural carcass disposal and disease control.