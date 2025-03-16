Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on March 16 said that 35 higher secondary schools will be upgraded to model high schools in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).



The annual ABSU conference, which began on March 13, saw participation from prominent leaders, policymakers, and community representatives who engaged in dialogue about education, cultural preservation, and socio-economic development.



The 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) concluded today at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, Kokrajhar, after four days of discussions, cultural showcases, and deliberations on key issues affecting the Bodo community.



The final day began with a marathon race, followed by a cultural rally promoting peace and unity, flagged off by Bijitgiri Basumatary, General Secretary of Dularai Boro Harimu Afad. The open session, held at noon, was presided over by ABSU President Dipen Boro and featured addresses by several distinguished guests, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro. Lawrence Islary, MLA, and Chairman of the Reception Committee, delivered the welcome address.





Other notable attendees included Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Cabinet Minister, Dr. Surath Narzary, President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, and Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Food. Processing, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Urban Development, among others





Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasised the state’s commitment to the progress of Bodoland. “The Bodo community has always been an integral part of Assam’s diverse cultural fabric. We are committed to realising Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma's vision by strengthening education and development in Bodoland. The government is focussed on implementing policies that bring long-term benefits, including employment initiatives and infrastructural upgrades. The contributions of ABSU towards shaping a progressive society are commendable, and we will continue to work together to fulfill the aspirations of the people. Several new educational institutions are being established, and within the next three years, a medical college will be set up in Udalguri. Upgradation of the Bodoland University is also in place. We have announced the upgradation of 35 higher secondary schools to model high schools in Bodoland. Bodofa's birth anniversary is being observed with due reverence, and we will also honour his legacy by upgrading Bodofa's cemetery and marking May 01 with state wide remembrance of Bodofa. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we remain dedicated to fostering peace, harmony, and growth in the BTR region,” he said.