Police have seized 350 bags of urea fertiliser allegedly being transported illegally to Mizoram after intercepting a truck at the Lailapur checkpost in Assam's Cachar district. The fertiliser was reportedly concealed beneath sacks of sugar to evade detection.

According to an initial report on Monday, Lailapur Police intercepted the truck, bearing registration number AS 11 EC 0151, while it was travelling from Silchar towards Mizoram.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered 350 bags of urea fertiliser hidden underneath sacks of sugar. Preliminary findings suggest that the sugar sacks were placed over the fertiliser to conceal the consignment from authorities during transportation.

Police arrested the truck driver, identified as Siraj Uddin, a resident of Algapur in Hailakandi district, in connection with the alleged illegal transportation of the fertiliser.

The truck and the seized fertiliser have been taken into police custody. Further investigation into the consignment and its intended destination is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged illegal transportation.

The seizure has brought renewed attention to alleged unauthorised fertiliser transportation in the Barak Valley region, particularly along routes connecting Assam with neighbouring Mizoram.