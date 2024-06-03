Around 3,500 policemen from 35 companies of Assam Police are set to begin their journey back to Assam after fulfilling their responsibilities during the Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The deployment of Assam Police personnel, comprising nearly 3,500 individuals from the Assam Police Battalion (APBn), was among the largest contributions from any state police force for the Parliamentary Elections 2024. Led by seven commandants, the personnel were deployed in the aforementioned states, according to DGP GP Singh.

Their deployment commenced on March 28, and they are scheduled to return starting tomorrow. Despite facing the sweltering heat of North and Central India, the officers and personnel displayed dedication and professionalism, upholding the flag of Assam Police with pride.

In recognition of their exemplary service, the Assam Police Headquarters will award the DG's Commendation Certificate to each member of the deployed forces, expressing gratitude for their commitment.

However, the return of the personnel is shadowed by sorrow as the department mourns the loss of two of its members during the deployment. Lance Naik Monoj Gogoi of the 5th APBn succumbed to cerebral malaria in Chhattisgarh, while constable Mintu Ray of the 1st APBn lost his life in a drowning incident in Bihar.