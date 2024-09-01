A mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Morigaon, Assam, on Sunday evening at 6:51 pm IST.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at a depth of 23 kilometres, with the epicentre located at 26.25°N latitude and 92.39°E longitude.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced, but the tremor was felt in surrounding areas, causing brief concern among residents.

Earlier in the day, a 3.0 magnitude quake struck Noklak town in Nagaland at 3:36 am IST, with its epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The NCS confirmed the details on X, noting the coordinates at 26.24°N latitude and 95.03°E longitude.

Later in the morning, a stronger 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Bay of Bengal at 9:12 AM IST, with a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was pinpointed at 8.27°N latitude and 91.67°E longitude.