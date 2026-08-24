36 suspected cattle smugglers arrested, 106 livestock rescued in Assam’s Biswanath

At least 36 people were arrested and 106 cattle rescued during an operation against alleged cattle smuggling in Assam’s Biswanath district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, August 24.

Taking to social media, Sarma said the Biswanath Police conducted a “major operation” and rescued the cattle from 10 vehicles that were allegedly transporting them in “inhumane conditions”.

“Strict action continues against cow smugglers,” Sarma said, adding that the operation was aimed at protecting cows and safeguarding the interests of farmers.

The chief minister said 36 people were arrested in connection with the operation.

The operation comes as Assam Police continue their crackdown on alleged cattle smuggling and illegal transportation of livestock across the state.