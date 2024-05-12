374 IMFL bottles worth Rs 15 lakh seized along Assam-Arunachal border
In a significant crackdown on illicit alcohol trade, Lalpani police seized 374 bottles of IMFL, marking a major victory in the battle against illegal liquor transportation.
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Major crackdown on illegal liquor transportation at Assam-Arunachal border
In a significant crackdown on illegal liquor transportation, Lalpani police intercepted a Tata 709 truck at Shikaridanga on the Assam-Arunachal border, uncovering 374 bottles of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor).
The liquor believed for sale in Arunachal only, was destined for Guwahati from Arunachal Pradesh.
The driver of the truck, identified as Mofidul Islam, was promptly arrested by authorities.
The seizure, with an estimated market value of Rs 15 lakh, highlights the ongoing battle against illicit alcohol trade in the region.
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