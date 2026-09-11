3rd Lakhimpur Butterfly Walk in Assam records over 97 butterfly species at Dulung Reserve Forest

More than 97 species of butterflies were recorded during the third Lakhimpur Butterfly Walk 2026 held at Dulung Reserve Forest in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on September 6.

The event was organised by the Nature Conservation Society (NCS) under its flagship initiative, Project Pokhila – Butterflies of Assam, as part of Big Butterfly Month. It brought together around 80 students, researchers, nature enthusiasts, local community members and wildlife lovers from different parts of the country.

Participants from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala and Bihar took part in the programme, along with students and nature enthusiasts from Assam.

The butterfly walk was led by Loren Sonowal, chairman of the Nature Conservation Society and project lead of Project Pokhila, along with Madhab Das, Tourism Development Officer of the Department of Tourism. Apurba Sonowal and Kamal Moran supported the field programme.

During the biodiversity survey, participants documented more than 97 butterfly species, besides over 10 species of dragonflies and damselflies. Around 30 bird species were also recorded during the walk. The bird checklist was documented by Manash Pratim Medhi and Jugal Borah.

The field programme provided participants with an opportunity to learn about butterfly identification, habitat and behaviour, as well as the ecological importance of insects and the need for responsible nature observation.

The organisers said such field-based programmes help document local biodiversity while providing students and communities with opportunities to engage directly with nature. They also highlighted the role of biodiversity awareness in promoting conservation and responsible nature-based tourism.

The third Lakhimpur Butterfly Walk was organised with the support and collaboration of Assam Tourism, Assam Forest, WildFeathers, Wiki Loves Butterflies, Bihanga Bandu, Rago, ArtforNature and Eastern Horizons.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants in recognition of their participation in the butterfly walk and biodiversity awareness programme.