Four youths from Assam who went missing two days ago while travelling towards Arunachal Pradesh, were found dead near the Saddle river basin, across the Sessa waterfall in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The deceased belonged to different motorcycle riding clubs and were travelling in a Volkswagen car bearing registration number AS01 BP 0605 from Nagaon town in Assam to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

They started their journey on July 19 and have been missing since then.

All the deceased were found near the mangled remains of their car after crossing the Sessa waterfall.

The boys who died in the accident have been identifed as - Nayan Basumatari from Kandali, Nagaon (30), Bedanta Bormahela from Lowkhowa Road, Nagaon (30), Hirak Baro (32) of Sonapur, Kamrup Dist. and Sanjiv Das (32)of Rangapara, Sonitpur Dist.

“The car fell off the road 0.2 kilometres ahead in the direction of Sessa. The reasons behind the mishap may have been due to fog or a mechanical issue. We are unsure because the car has been shattered into pieces, rescue operations are ongoing, and now the relatives of the deceased are also present at the scene,” said SP Sargey Norbu of Arunachal Pradesh.

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